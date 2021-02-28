UrduPoint.com
Govt Doing All To Promote Tourism, Generate Employment Opportunities: PM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

Govt doing all to promote tourism, generate employment opportunities: PM

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the government was doing all to promote tourism for the provision of employment opportunities to youth in Pakistan, which was bestowed with abundant natural resources including sea, high mountains, salt ranges and historical sites.

"The preservation and protection of our historical sites and national heritage is also essential to keep the coming generations informed about history," Imran Khan said after inaugurating the heritage trail at the Al Biruni point (Baghan Wala Village) at the Nandana Fort in district Jhelum.

The project was undertaken as part of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the promotion of tourism and in line with the National Tourism Strategy 2020-30.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ahmad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to PM Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and senior officers were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said no nation in the world could achieve progress and developed without knowing its history which enabled it to have comparison with the current and past achievements.

"We have to protect our historical sites and buildings," he said and remarked that the historical sites in Pakistan like Mohenjo Dara and Harappa were discovered by the British.

The Prime Minister appreciated the discovery of 40-feet Budha in Haripur by an archeologist and called for more excavations to find historical places in the country.

He said Baghan Wala would be made a modern village along with the development of other facilities like hotels, restaurants etc., for the promotion of tourism as well as for the development of local area.

