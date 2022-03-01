UrduPoint.com

Govt Doing All To Protect Masses From Negative Effects Of Imported Inflation: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government was fully cognizant of the problems faced by the people due to price-hike and was taking all possible measures to protect them from the negative effects of imported inflation due to rising prices of goods in the international markets

The people-friendly measures included Rs 10 reduction in the per liter prices of petrol and diesel, as well as Rs 5 per unit cut in electricity tariff, he added.

The prime minister expressed these views during separate meetings here with Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Multan and Sahiwal Divisions.

He further said 100% tax exemption for Information Technology (IT) companies and freelancers, no restriction on keeping foreign Currency and 100% rebate on capital gain tax on investment in startups, for the promotion of IT and creation of ample job opportunities for the youth were also part of the measures.

Besides, the prime minister said the government, under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, would spend Rs 407 billion for subsidized business loans during the next years. Cash assistance for the poor families under the Ehsaas Programme had also been increased from Rs 12,000 to 14,000, he added.

He also mentioned other measures of the government, including the introduction internship scheme of Rs 30,000 per month for the unemployed graduates and the allocation of Rs 38 billion for 2.

6 million educational scholarships.

The prime minister reiterated that the government was doing all to minimize the negative effects of inflation through targeted subsidies and enabling investment-friendly climate for the creation of maximum job opportunities for the youth.

He directed the MPs to strengthen their contacts with masses for making them fully aware of the government's various ongoing schemes initiated to ensure socioeconomic development of the country.

The prime minister said the schemes included universal health coverage under the Naya Pakistan National Sehat Card, Ration Riayat Programme under the Ehsaas Card, loans for crops and the provision of quality seeds, fertilizer and insecticides on cheaper rates under the Kissan Card; home financing, soft business loans and professional skills training of the youth under the Kamyab Jawan and Kamyab Pakistan programmes and other poor-oriented measures.

He further directed the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) MPs to activate the party workers at lower tiers to ensure the victory of PTI in the upcoming local government elections in Punjab.

