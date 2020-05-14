UrduPoint.com
Govt Doing Best To Address Poor's Problems: Nawabzada Mansoor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:41 PM

Senior parliamentarian MNA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan on Thursday said incumbent government was doing its best to address financial problems of the poor through Ehsas Kifalat Program

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Senior parliamentarian MNA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan on Thursday said incumbent government was doing its best to address financial problems of the poor through Ehsas Kifalat Program.

Addressing a delegation of Tiger Force who called on him here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar were keen to bring trickle down effect of present economic stability to marginal folk of the society.

He said all government functionaries were determined to facilitate poor strata of the society during lockdown imposed following corona outbreak fear.

He lamented that masses of the country were deceived in past, and only vested interest of past rulers observed.

Mansoor said PTI's government was focusing on practical issues and taking concrete steps in that regard. He praised youth of Tiger Force as they were ready to serve humanity during current critical situation. "You are asset of the country and I offer you tribute for your struggle," he said.

