(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Zafar Mehmood, Adviser to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture, Sunday said that the Caretaker Government is taking steps for the prosperity of the common man, which will make it possible to solve the problems of the poor people.

Adviser to the Chief Minister said that the caretaker government was continuing the process of public service with the spirit of service. He said the process of distribution of free ration in the province has been made transparent and the poor people on a daily basis are getting free flour.

The caretaker government was trying its best to provide basic facilities to the poor people at their doorsteps during these holy days of the fasting month.

He said steps have been taken to bring back the province on the path of development.

"The cooperation of the elders and the people is very important in the development process of the area, mutual unity and agreement will not only solve the problems of the people but also the dream of a prosperous society will be fulfilled,he said."