Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Govt Doing Efforts To Address People's Problems On Priority Basis: Zafar Mehmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Govt doing efforts to address people's problems on priority basis: Zafar Mehmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Zafar Mehmood, Adviser to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture, Sunday said that the Caretaker Government is taking steps for the prosperity of the common man, which will make it possible to solve the problems of the poor people.

Adviser to the Chief Minister said that the caretaker government was continuing the process of public service with the spirit of service. He said the process of distribution of free ration in the province has been made transparent and the poor people on a daily basis are getting free flour.

The caretaker government was trying its best to provide basic facilities to the poor people at their doorsteps during these holy days of the fasting month.

He said steps have been taken to bring back the province on the path of development.

"The cooperation of the elders and the people is very important in the development process of the area, mutual unity and agreement will not only solve the problems of the people but also the dream of a prosperous society will be fulfilled,he said."

Related Topics

Chief Minister Poor Man Sunday Government Agreement Best Unity Foods Limited Flour

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

57 minutes ago
 Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at U ..

Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at US$66.92 bn

57 minutes ago
 Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi Int ..

Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestr ..

57 minutes ago
 World’s best animators will reveal their top cre ..

World’s best animators will reveal their top creative secrets at the first-ev ..

57 minutes ago
 RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaim ..

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaimah in Q1

3 hours ago
 Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonizatio ..

Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonization, energy stability

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.