Govt doing efforts to relieve people from inflation impacts: Akhtar Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Energy Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik said on Thursday that the incumbent government was doing utmost efforts to relieve people from hard inflation impacts.

Addressing a ceremony at Moza Bhain after the inauguration of the gas pipeline project, he said they were determined to resolve people's issues until the completion of its five years tenure.

Akhtar Malik termed the current inflation wave as resulting from the huge quantity of loans taken during the tenure of previous governments.

He blamed past rulers for holding hefty power agreements with global power companies that had left the people with no other option but to retain electricity on dearer prices.

We have to move on solar energy either to get cheaper or free of cost electricity for our livings, said the minister.

He said his ministry had included Multan among the cities which would be shifted on solar energy through the best possible terms.

He said power could be generated through sunlight in eleven months of the year since fog used to prevail only for a month starting from 20th December to 20th of January normally.

Locals of the area including Tariq Araein, Rauf Araein, Imran Shamshad, Iqbal Arbi, Malik Zahid, and others were also present on the occasion.