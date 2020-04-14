Govt doing everything to keep country safe : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Tuesday said that the government was making strenuous efforts to keep the country safe from coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Tuesday said that the government was making strenuous efforts to keep the country safe from coronavirus spread.

Talking to a private news channel , Fawad ch asked the opposition parties to play proactive role and set aside all the political differences at least until the threat of coronavirus is over.

He asked the masses to avoid coming out of homes unnecessarily and follow precautionary measures to control spread of deadly coronavirus, saying that social distancing can help avoid transmission of the disease.

Pakistan has taken in time and exemplary measures to combat COVID-19 challenge, he said, adding, we timely closed our airports and imposed partial lockdown in many parts of the country .

Minister mentioned that incumbent government has announced financial package for the affected people.

There are four stages to deal with any pandemic, first is prevention, second is data analysis and last is cure and medication, he explained.

Testing kits and ventilators cost very high to import, he said, adding, we have decided to produce testing kits and ventilators locally in limited time and limited resources.

"I would appreciate our scientists, engineers and technicians who accomplished this tough task in only five weeks", he mentioned.

