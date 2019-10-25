UrduPoint.com
Govt Doing Its Best For Providing Medical Facilities To Nawaz: Yasmin Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the instructions of Prime minister Imran Khan was making all out-efforts for providing best health treatment facilities to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif within the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the instructions of Prime minister Imran Khan was making all out-efforts for providing best health treatment facilities to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif within the country.

Talking to private news channel, she hoped within two to three days Nawaz Sharif's health would be recovered under the best medical teams.

"Nawaz Sharif's platelets are being recovered but also getting destroyed", she said adding that there is nothing to be worried about.

She also expressed her best wishes for Nawaz Sharif and prayed for his early recovery.

Provincial Health Minister said that Nawaz Sharif is completely lsatisfied with his treatment of Dr Tahir Shamsi and also praised Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS). Zaman.

"I also inquired about his health on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and sent him best wishes from them".

She further advised the opposition leaders to refrain from politics on Nawaz's health as it is a serious issue where government is doing its best.

