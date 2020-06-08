UrduPoint.com
Govt Doing Its Best To Contain COVID-19: Maleeka

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Maleeka Bukhari on Monday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had evolved an effective policy to combat coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government was increasing the testing capacity of coronavirus day by day, besides providing best possible health facilities to the hospitals.

She said the world's best economies were on declining side and they were also trying to combat coronavirus.

She said Pakistan did not have a strong economy, but the government was containing COVID-19 effectively.

The MNA said complete lockdown for a long time was not solution of the pandemic, adding people must act according to Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the government to stop the spread of the disease.

She urged the opposition to avoid politicking on coronavirus.

