Govt. doles out Rs 2b for ongoing projects of Defence Production under PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has allocated an amount of Rs 2,000 million for the two ongoing projects of the Defence Production under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24.

According to the budgetary document released on Friday, the government had earmarked the complete amount of funds approved for the ongoing schemes of the Defence Production Division.

Under the ongoing projects, Rs100 million have been allocated for the Establishment of Project Management Cell (PMC) for Creation of Shipyard at Gwadar and Rs 1,900 million for the Infrastructure Up-gradation of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW).