ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) of Health Services, Dr. Hassan Urooj on Sunday said the government has done well at all levels in fight against COVID-19 and during emergencies, there was definitely lack of coordination among the states and provinces around the world.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there were two to three levels where the government was focusing the most. At first level, the chain of Coronavirus spread should disconnected at society level.

The citizens are advised time and again regarding social distancing and self-isolation in order to control spreading of COVID-19.

Another level is surveillance, means identification of suspected cases, tracing and feeding them.

He urged that the citizens must have to play role at individual level to comply with the government's policy of social distancing and isolation.

Sometimes, panic situation prevailed in hospitals where everyone wished to be tested first. So far, there was shortage of testing kits, and the government was making all out efforts to improve the testing capacity, so only the limited cases could be dealt accordingly, he added.