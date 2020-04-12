UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov't Done Well In Fight Against COVID-19: DG Health

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

Gov't done well in fight against COVID-19: DG Health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) of Health Services, Dr. Hassan Urooj on Sunday said the government has done well at all levels in fight against COVID-19 and during emergencies, there was definitely lack of coordination among the states and provinces around the world.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there were two to three levels where the government was focusing the most. At first level, the chain of Coronavirus spread should disconnected at society level.

The citizens are advised time and again regarding social distancing and self-isolation in order to control spreading of COVID-19.

Another level is surveillance, means identification of suspected cases, tracing and feeding them.

He urged that the citizens must have to play role at individual level to comply with the government's policy of social distancing and isolation.

Sometimes, panic situation prevailed in hospitals where everyone wished to be tested first. So far, there was shortage of testing kits, and the government was making all out efforts to improve the testing capacity, so only the limited cases could be dealt accordingly, he added.

Related Topics

Shortage World Sunday All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince opens COVID-19 screening cen ..

2 hours ago

UAE Football Association extends suspension of foo ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler opens drive-through COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries no ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign ..

3 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online ses ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.