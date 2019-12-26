UrduPoint.com
Govt Drops Electricity Bombshell On People

Faizan Hashmi 47 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Government has dropped electricity bombshell on people by hiking power tariff as RS 1.56 per unit.According to media reports, the increase has been approved under head of fuel adjustment of October and consumers will face financial burden of Rs 14.5 billion due to this raise in tarif

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Government has dropped electricity bombshell on people by hiking power tariff as RS 1.56 per unit.According to media reports, the increase has been approved under head of fuel adjustment of October and consumers will face financial burden of Rs 14.5 billion due to this raise in tariff.The increase in tariff will not be applicable to K-electric consumers..A hearing was held under Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooq.The power distribution companies took stance that electricity was not generated through high speed diesel.

25.48 per cent electricity was generated through hydal sources in October therefore increase by Rs 1.73 in power tariff per unite should be approved.NEPRA chairman expressed annoyance and said that since I came power tariff is increasing while CPPA has never asked for reduction always and always talked for increase.NEPRA accepting CPPA petition approved increase in power tariff by RS 1.56 per unit which was approved under October fuel adjustment.

More Stories From Pakistan

