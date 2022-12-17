Govt dues of Rs 1.687 billion recovered in Bahawalpur Division

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar chaired a review meeting held regarding the achievement of revenue targets in the division.

The commissioner said that the revenue targets should be completed on time and the government dues should be deposited in the national exchequer.

The meeting was told that during the last six months, revenues of Rs 1687 million have been deposited in the government treasury; of which Rs 549 million were land transfer fees, Rs 888 million were stamp duty, Rs 118 million were agricultural income tax, and Rs 133 million was received through water tax.

The commissioner was told about the revenue targets of all the tehsils and a detailed briefing was also given about the situation of revenue collection.