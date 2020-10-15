Govt duty-bound to ensure food needs of people: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is duty-bound to ensure food needs of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is duty-bound to ensure food needs of people.

In his message on the World Food Day, Usman Buzdar said that a balanced diet was the need of every human being and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken various steps to deal with the important issue of food autarky. Close collaboration between the government and the private sector was imperative to protect the food needs of people, he added.

In this regard, people should also be educated to avoid wasting of food to minimise the shortage of food items, he emphasized. The CM impressed upon the wealthy stratum to share their bounties of life with the destitute.

The purpose of celebrating the World Food Day was to expedite the efforts of solving problems resulting from shortage of food items, he said. It was the message of the day that implementation of policies should be ensured to deal with the lack of public access to food.