Govt Duty-bound To Provide Basic Facilities To Masses: Fakhar Imam

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday said that it was responsibility of the government to provide basic facilities to the citizens

While chairing a meeting of District Coordination Committee held to review different uplift projects in progress in the district here, Fakhar stated that no compromise would be made on quality and standard of the development projects.

The citizens will soon avail benefit of sports ground, gymnasium, water supply and some other uplift schemes.

Provincial minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian also spoke and stated that the officers concerned should carry out maximum inspection of uplift sites to ensure quality work and transparency.

The delay in the projects would not be tolerated, he warned. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Shirazi stated that officials concerned would be held accountable for unwarranted delay and obstruction in the development work.

