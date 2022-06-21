UrduPoint.com

'Govt Earmarked Big Budget For Agri Sector', Says Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 12:31 AM

'Govt earmarked big budget for agri sector', says Governor

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had earmarked sufficient budget for the agri sector in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had earmarked sufficient budget for the agri sector in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Talking to a delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) at the Governor's House here, he said the government was utilizing all resources for the development of agriculture sector and providing all kinds of facilities to the farmers.

The delegation comprised Chairman, REAP Ali Hassam Asghar, Shehzad Ali Malik and Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah besides members from all over Punjab including Managing Committee and former Chairman (REAP) Samiullah Chaudhry.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said about 60% of country's population belonged to the rural areas whose source of livelihood was agriculture and livestock.

He said, "Agriculture has a fundamental role in the economy of the country and by the grace of Allah Almighty, the land of Pakistan is green and fertile." Baligh-ur-Rehman said economy could be strengthened by modernizing the agriculture sector.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said the government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of farmers. He said, "Pakistan is going through difficult times but due to the hard work, dedication and diligent policies of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, we will soon be able to overcome all these problems."The REAP office bearers informed the Governor Punjab that REAP exported rice and contributed foreign exchange of 2.5 billion annually to the government. They demanded that Rice Exporters Association should be given industry status.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Exchange Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Agriculture Agri Muslim All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Ukraine attacks sea drilling platforms: Crimea off ..

Ukraine attacks sea drilling platforms: Crimea official

21 minutes ago
 Predawn monsoon rains continued in AJK's lake dist ..

Predawn monsoon rains continued in AJK's lake district of Mirpur

21 minutes ago
 Chairman BOI invite Saudi investors to bring inves ..

Chairman BOI invite Saudi investors to bring investment in Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 Prime Minister fully committed to save country: In ..

Prime Minister fully committed to save country: Interior Minister

36 minutes ago
 Amidst escalating needs & soaring hunger, refugees ..

Amidst escalating needs & soaring hunger, refugees caught in eye of storm: UN fo ..

36 minutes ago
 PM calls for roadmap to enhance Pakistan, Saudi Ar ..

PM calls for roadmap to enhance Pakistan, Saudi Arabia economic ties

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.