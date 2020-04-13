Govt earmarked huge amounts for poor families amid lockdown: Zain Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that incumbent government earmarked huge amounts to facilitate the poor during the lockdown due to pandemic COVID-19.

He along with special assistant to CM Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari was visiting different cash counters of Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme, here on Monday.

Zain Qureshi remarked that the basic aim of the lockdown was to keep people deadly virus. He added COVID-19 affected almost every country of the world. Special assistant to CM Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari said that financial assistance was being given to every poor families. He stated that philanthropists were also supporting government in provision of ration to the poor. He urged deserving women to follow precautionary measures especially social distancing.