Govt earmarks 13,197 mln for LG&CD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs 13,197 million as development budget for Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) in the financial year 2020-21, with a vision to ensure provision of basic infrastructure and effective delivery of municipal services.

According to the budget documents, Rs 13,087 million have been allocated for 213 ongoing schemes and Rs 110 million for 3 new schemes.

Some major targets for FY 20-21 are development schemes in Sargodha City, costing Rs 245 million; establishment of model graveyard at Mouza Rakh Cheddu Kahna, Lahore, costing Rs 162 million, schemes for development of village at Eminabad Gujranwalla, costing Rs 140 million; rehabilitation of roads from Mandar chowk to Ladian district Gujrat, costing Rs 110 million and provision of special hand pump in rural areas of the Punjab with a cost of Rs 100 million.