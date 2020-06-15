UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Earmarks 13,197 Mln For LG&CD

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Govt earmarks 13,197 mln for LG&CD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs 13,197 million as development budget for Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) in the financial year 2020-21, with a vision to ensure provision of basic infrastructure and effective delivery of municipal services.

According to the budget documents, Rs 13,087 million have been allocated for 213 ongoing schemes and Rs 110 million for 3 new schemes.

Some major targets for FY 20-21 are development schemes in Sargodha City, costing Rs 245 million; establishment of model graveyard at Mouza Rakh Cheddu Kahna, Lahore, costing Rs 162 million, schemes for development of village at Eminabad Gujranwalla, costing Rs 140 million; rehabilitation of roads from Mandar chowk to Ladian district Gujrat, costing Rs 110 million and provision of special hand pump in rural areas of the Punjab with a cost of Rs 100 million.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Gujrat Sargodha From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

16 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

16 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

30 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

54 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

1 hour ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.