Govt Earmarks 400 Mln For Women Development Sector

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government has earmarked an amount of 400 million rupees for women development sector in the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the budget document, Rs 248 million have been allocated for on-going schemes, whereas 152 million rupees have been allocated for new schemes in the development budget.

For the ongoing schemes, a sum of Rs 83.

214 million has been allocated for purchase of land for establishment of women development complex, Rs 99.386 million for awareness campaign regarding initiatives on Women Empowerment Package phase-III and Rs 64.400 million for provision of missing facilities at Working Women Hostels was allocated.

For the new schemes, Rs 102 million was allocated for Punjab Day Care Fund (PDCF) Societyand Rs 50 million was allocated for initiatives for Women Development Department.

