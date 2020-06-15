UrduPoint.com
Govt Earmarks 5.9 Bln For Environment, Climate Change

Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government has earmarked an amount of 5.9 billion rupees for environment and climate change in the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the budget document, Rs 292 million have been allocated for on-going schemes, whereas 624 million rupees have been allocated for new schemes in the development budget.

An amount of 5,000 million rupees has been allocated for other development programme under which Environment Endowment Fund would be established with an amount of 5,000 million rupees.

