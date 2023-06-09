UrduPoint.com

Govt Earmarks Above Rs. 59700 Mln For Higher Education In PSDP 2023-24

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Govt earmarks above Rs. 59700 mln for higher education in PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs. 59,700 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) during the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the budget document issued here on Friday, around Rs. 52,800 million has been earmarked for the ongoing schemes and Rs 6,900 million for the new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs. 1,500 million has been allocated for the Award of Allama Muhammad Iqbal 3000 Scholarships to Afghan students (PM's Directive), while Rs. 500 million each for the development of the Main Campus Bacha Khan University Charsadda, and the development of the University of Buner at Swari (Phase-I). However, Rs. 500 million has also been earmarked for the establishment of Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Khan Centre in basic sciences, and Rs. 500 million for the establishment of University College at Zhob (BUITEMS) (to be revised).

Similarly, Rs. 1000 million each has been reserved for Fulbright Scholarships Support Programme HEC-USAID (Phase-III), and Innovative Center and Software Park at the University of Engineering & Technology Sub Campus Lahore(Revised). The government has also earmarked Rs.

3,235 million for Overseas Scholarship for MS/M.Phil leading to Ph.D. in selected fields (Phase III)-HEC.

A hefty amount of Rs. 3,000 million has been allocated for Ph.D. Scholarship Programme under the Pak-US Knowledge Corridor (Phase-I)-(Revised), whereas an amount of Rs. 800 million is reserved for Strengthening and Expansion of the University of Gujrat (UN) and Allied Campuses (Revised). The government has also earmarked Rs 740.902 for the strengthening of Core Network & Expansion of PERN footprints through CPEC Optical Fiber (PERN-III)-HEC. Rs 1500 million has been allocated for the construction of the National sports City (NSC) at Narowal.

Among new schemes, the government has allocated Rs. 1,200 million for strengthening lab facilities in five leading Engineering Universities (UET Peshawar, Taxila, Lahore, Khuzdar & NED Karachi). However, Rs. 500 million each is reserved for the provision of higher education opportunities for students of Balochistan and FATA (Phase-III), and the enhancement of academic facilities at NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi. Similarly, Rs. 500 million has been allocated for the establishment of the Institute of Sports (under process).

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Afghanistan Peshawar Balochistan Technology Sports United Nations Allama Muhammad Iqbal FATA Education Budget CPEC Zhob Charsadda Narowal Khuzdar Buner Taxila University Of Engineering And Technology HEC University Of Gujrat Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

54 seconds ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

2 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

6 minutes ago
 Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was ..

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was from last seven years

28 minutes ago
 KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.