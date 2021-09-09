UrduPoint.com

Govt Earmarks Billions Of Rupees For Multan: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Govt earmarks billions of rupees for Multan: Secretary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said Punjab government had earmarked billions of rupees for resolving sewerage problems of the local district.

While paying visit to review sewerage projects initiated here different parts of the city, the Secretary said CM Punjab was paying special attention on development of Multan.

MD Wasa Nasir Iqbal, giving briefing to the Secretary about sewerage projects on the occasion said, 350 meter long pipeline line was installed at bypass area through thrust boring.

He said 8000 feet length sewerage line was laid at Nawab Pur road and work continued further to lay 14,000 feet long pipeline at adjacent places.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Road Nasir Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

5 minutes ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

11 minutes ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

26 minutes ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

1 hour ago
 UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamenta ..

UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamentary relations

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.