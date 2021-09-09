Govt earmarks billions of rupees for Multan: Secretary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said Punjab government had earmarked billions of rupees for resolving sewerage problems of the local district.

While paying visit to review sewerage projects initiated here different parts of the city, the Secretary said CM Punjab was paying special attention on development of Multan.

MD Wasa Nasir Iqbal, giving briefing to the Secretary about sewerage projects on the occasion said, 350 meter long pipeline line was installed at bypass area through thrust boring.

He said 8000 feet length sewerage line was laid at Nawab Pur road and work continued further to lay 14,000 feet long pipeline at adjacent places.