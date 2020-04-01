UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:10 PM

Govt earmarks huge budget against coronavirus threat: Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik Wednesday said that Punjab government earmarked huge amounts in Health Emergency Budget to defeat coronavirus threat.

He expressed these views during visits to Khawaja Fareed Social Security Hospital here.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar announced a special allowance for the doctors and paramedics, working against coronavirus.

He stated that the issues of the doctors community would be resolved on priority basis.

He also visited Quarantine Center..

Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Zain Qureshi, ex provincial minister Moin Riaz Qureshi, MS Dr Tariq Shiekh and many others were also present on the occasion.

