Govt Earmarks Rs 1400 Million For Women Development
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs 1,400 million
for women development sector in the fiscal year 2024-25.
According to the budget documents, a sum of Rs 1,080 million has been
allocated for on-going schemes, whereas Rs 319 million have been
allocated for new schemes in the development budget.
For the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 191.62 million has been
allocated for the construction of women development office complex
in Sabzazar, Rs 147.36 million for the construction of building of working
women hostel in Vehari and Rs 114.
94 million for the construction of
multi-purpose complex, Jubilee Town Lahore was allocated.
A sum of Rs 500 million has also been allocated for the establishment of
daycare centers through Punjab Day Care Fund (PDCF) Society under
the Chief Minister initiative.
For the new schemes, Rs 182.83 million were allocated for the reconstruction
and rehabilitation of working women hostels in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad,
Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.
An amount of Rs 50 million was allocated for revenue component of multi-purpose
complex Jubilee Town Lahore.
