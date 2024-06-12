Govt Earmarks Rs 267,952 Mln For Various Ongoing, New Schemes Of Power Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 06:46 PM
The government has allocated an amount of Rs 267,952.773 million for various ongoing and new schemes of power sector in annual public sector development programme (PSDP) for year 2024-25
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The government has allocated an amount of Rs 267,952.773 million for various ongoing and new schemes of power sector in annual public sector development programme (PSDP) for year 2024-25.
According to the budgetary document released here Wednesday, out of total allocation, a sum of Rs 113,760.301 million has been specified for ongoing schemes through PSDP, Rs 17,401 million for new schemes and Rs 136,791.472 million (own resources) for year 2024-25.
Out of total allocation, the local component stands at Rs 135,564 million and foreign loan component is Rs 132,388.208 million during the said period.
For ongoing schemes, a sum of Rs 4500 million each has been earmarked for 220/132 Kv GIS substation Dhabiji and 220 Kv Haripur Substation, Rs 6,000 million for 220Kv Swabi Substation, Rs 6,500 million for 500 Kv Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Rs 1,424.360 million for electrification works at different valleys of district Chitral, Rs 4,536.225 million for 220 kV Quaid-e-Azam Apparel and business Park Grid Station, Rs 38,000 million for installation of 2x600 MW Coal Fired Power Project GENCO-I (Jamshoro), Rs 3,808 million for Power Distribution Enhancement Investment Program-II, Rs 4,499 million electricity distribution efficiency improvement project (MEPCO), Rs 3,691.
509 million for electricity distribution efficiency improvement project (HESCO) and Rs 2,600 million for 500 kV Matiari—Moro-R Y Khan.
For New Scheme, an amount of Rs 6,250 million has been earmarked for land acquisition for installation of 1200 MW solar power plant Layyah, Rs 4,500 million for electricity distribution improvement and Rs 6,000 million for installation of assets performance management system on 100 kV and 200 kV distribution transformers.
Similarly, a sum of Rs 34,148.335 million has been specified for evacuation of power from Dasu HPP stage-1, Rs 16,801 million for evacuation of power from Suki Kinari, Kohala, Rs 2,200 million for evacuation of power from Tarbela 5th Extension, Rs 1,007 million for evacuation of power from wind power projects (Jhimpir), Rs 2,344 million for installation of pilot battery energy storage system, Rs 11,341 million for upgradation of NTDC telecommunication, Rs 6,600 million for 220 kV Dharki-Rahim Yar Khan, Rs 7,230 million for extension and augmentation of existing 500 kV and 220 kV grid stations, Rs 4,615.686 million for 500 KV Islamabad West, Rs 2,750 million for 220 kV Arifwala Substation and Rs 4,430.200 million for 500/220kV Sialkot Substation.
Recent Stories
DIG takes notice of injured policeman
Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
Delegation of Punjab University students visits PSCA
Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha
Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Americas
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
Commissioner reviews arrangements at cattle markets
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expresses gratitude ..
Female drug dealer arrested in Karachi
Conspiracies to bankrupt Pakistan thwarted; economic stability achieved: PM
PRCS distributes 210 loaders among flood affectees
CISS conference analyze India's elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG takes notice of injured policeman6 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Punjab University students visits PSCA7 minutes ago
-
Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements at cattle markets8 minutes ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expresses gratitude to coalition partner ..8 minutes ago
-
Female drug dealer arrested in Karachi8 minutes ago
-
Conspiracies to bankrupt Pakistan thwarted; economic stability achieved: PM13 minutes ago
-
PRCS distributes 210 loaders among flood affectees13 minutes ago
-
CISS conference analyze India's elections13 minutes ago
-
Hina Rabbani demands 'collective wisdom, supportive policies of agriculture in budget 2024-25'11 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana orders passed for tighten security arrangements.11 minutes ago
-
Destitute drug addicts main target of Drug Rehabilitation Centre, says CPO8 minutes ago