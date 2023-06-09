Govt earmarks Rs 3.3 b for Maritime Affairs in PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has earmarked Rs 3.3 billion for the Maritime Affairs Division in the public sector development programme (PSDP) 2023-24.

According to a budgetary document released on Friday, there are three ongoing schemes and eight new schemes launched by Maritime Affairs Division. Out of the total, 11 schemes were underway in this regard.

Under the ongoing schemes, the government allocated Rs 226.616 million for construction of Groyne Wall/Break water and allied works at east bay (Demi Zer) Gwadar (Revised), Rs 101.990 million earmarked for sewerage treatment plan for GPA housing complex Gwadar while Rs 1645.770 million for maintenance dredging of Gwadar Port. The government allocated a total sum of Rs 1974.376 million for three ongoing schemes of Maritime Affairs.

Under the new schemes, the government earmarked Rs 100 million for perimetric security system for Gawador port, Rs 5 million each for establishment of business park at Korangi Fisheries Harbox, for the establishment of cold storage and freezing tunnels and modification of Auction Hall at Korangi fisheries Habox, whereas Rs 210.624 million for improvement of official control system and strengthening testing services of MFD, Rs 140.558 million for water supply line for Gwadar free zone from 1.2 MGD destination plant of GPA, Rs 131.704 million for water supply line for North free zone Gwadar from airport water works, Rs 727.738 million for provision of electricity to free zone North & South from national grid. The government allocated a total sum of Rs 1325.624 million for eight new schemes.