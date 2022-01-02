Govt earmarks Rs 400 bln for Health Card to facilitate people: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that the incumbent government earmarked Rs 400 billion for Health Card to facilitate 120 million people of Punjab Province.

Talking to journalists after condoling Malik Aamir Dogar, the chief whip national assembly, on death of his mother, at Dogar House here, he said that Health Card scheme was already in progress in KPK province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid foundation of Shoukat Khanam Hospital wherein about 70 percent patient were availing free of cost treatment facilities against cancer. Provision of quality healthcare to masses was a great vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Farrukh said.

He said that Health Card scheme was a huge initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and ,even, such sort of health scheme did not exist in any developed country.

Similarly, the government initiated Ehsas Programme worth Rs 260 billion to provide relief the poor segments of society.

Under the programme, she said that 100 million people are availing finance assistance of Rs 12000. The incumbent government also managed vaccination for 70 million citizens against coronavirus by spending Rs 250 billion.

Commenting on performance of the incumbent government, he informed that country exports increased significantly during first six months of fiscal year.

Farrukh expresssed hope that the country's exports would be over 30 billion Dollars in the ongoing fiscal year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also introduced house loan scheme. So far, loans worth Rs 100 billion have been approved. The banks provided loans Rs 34 billion to citizens under PM House Loan Scheme. The citizens are being given facility of easy loans for construction house. Every citizen will have his own home by the dint of the scheme, Farrukh maintained.

The government's steps helped securing handsome production of almost all crops. The work on dams was also heading with remarkable pace, Farrukh noted. At international level, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised voice of Muslim Ummah at different forums. Similarly, Kashmir issue was taken up amicably at global level. Now, the Modi government is facing internal pressure on issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The minister of state observed that the government was ensuring equal development in all areas of the country.

Criticizing the Opposition, Farrukh said that opposition parties have been looted country's resources for 40 years. Masses had rejected the Opposition parties in Elections 2018.

About long march call by Moulana Fazal ur Rehman, the minister stated that Opposition, once again, would face disappointment. The long march will convert into quick march. Even, Fazal ur Rehman's son did not resign from assembly. The march call is bound to failure, said Farrukh.

Responding to a question about action against mafias, Farrukh said that sugar mills owners were fined Rs 45 billion. Although, they got stay order from court. Similarly, action was also initiated against flour-mill owners. The anti-corruption establishment retrieved Rs 20 billion from flour mill owners. For the first time, track and trace system was introduced for sugar. He said that Nawaz Sharif, Shahabaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Moulana Fazal ur Rehman were patronizing mafias.

To another question about local bodies elections in Punjab, the minister of state for information and broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that PTI would offer tickets to its workers. About Nawaz Sharif's return, he said that Nawaz Sharif application for visa extension had been rejected and he was on appeal now.

Responding to question about inflation particularly wheat prices, he hinted that 20kg flour bag was being given to masses against Rs 1100. However, the flour bag with same weight, is being provided against Rs 1500 in Sindh.

When questioned about fertilizer shortage, Farrukh Habib stated that Sindh was not extending cooperation and patronizing fertilizer hoarders. He also announced that a digital studio would be introduced at Multan Press Club to facilitate working journalists. The incumbent government will also introduce easy loan facility for journalists so that they would be able to construct their homes.

Earlier, the minister condoled with Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and MPA Javid Akhtar Ansari on death of their brothers.