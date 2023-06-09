Govt earmarks Rs 40,680 million for housing, works division

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has allocated an amount of Rs 40,680 million for the ongoing and new Housing and Works Division schemes for the fiscal year 2023-24 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The allocation included Rs 13,858.266 million for the 89 ongoing projects and Rs 26,821.734 million for 111 new schemes, according to the budgetary document issued on Friday.

On the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 1002.620 million has been earmarked for rehabilitation/improvement of Main G.T. Road Gujrat Lala Musa (Ghakhri Stop) to Gujrat Dinga Road (Choakorhi Bhallowal Stop) via Paswal, Kotlia, Sarang and Paswal to Thama Phatak Lala Musaa, Tehsil Kharian District Gujrat-III.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 1000.00 million has been kept for the development package Shangla roads, water supply etc.

While an amount of Rs 782.00 million has been allocated for the dualization and improvement of the Sohawa-Chakwal road project (66.

405 km).

Likewise, an amount of Rs 500.000 million has been reserved for the construction of a railway underpass, Gojra Toba Tek Singh.

Regarding the new development schemes, Rs 750 million each have been allocated for the construction of Black Top Road, PCC Street and Jeepable Tracks at Tribal District Upper South Waziristan, construction of a water supply line ( 24" Dia) from Hussainabad filter pant to Kohsar water pumping station Latifabbad Hyderabad, rehabilitation of infrastructure works Orangi Town District West Karachi, rehabilitation of infrastructure works in Nazimabad and Liaqatabad in District Central Karachi, improvement/rehabilitation of different roads, water supply, sewerage, parks and playground in Landhi Town, Zaman Town, Korangi Town, district Karachi, infrastructure development in Tehsil Yazman district Bahawlpur, and installation of pressure pumps/tube-wells in district Bannu.