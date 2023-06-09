UrduPoint.com

Govt Earmarks Rs 40,680 Million For Housing, Works Division

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Govt earmarks Rs 40,680 million for housing, works division

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has allocated an amount of Rs 40,680 million for the ongoing and new Housing and Works Division schemes for the fiscal year 2023-24 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The allocation included Rs 13,858.266 million for the 89 ongoing projects and Rs 26,821.734 million for 111 new schemes, according to the budgetary document issued on Friday.

On the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 1002.620 million has been earmarked for rehabilitation/improvement of Main G.T. Road Gujrat Lala Musa (Ghakhri Stop) to Gujrat Dinga Road (Choakorhi Bhallowal Stop) via Paswal, Kotlia, Sarang and Paswal to Thama Phatak Lala Musaa, Tehsil Kharian District Gujrat-III.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 1000.00 million has been kept for the development package Shangla roads, water supply etc.

While an amount of Rs 782.00 million has been allocated for the dualization and improvement of the Sohawa-Chakwal road project (66.

405 km).

Likewise, an amount of Rs 500.000 million has been reserved for the construction of a railway underpass, Gojra Toba Tek Singh.

Regarding the new development schemes, Rs 750 million each have been allocated for the construction of Black Top Road, PCC Street and Jeepable Tracks at Tribal District Upper South Waziristan, construction of a water supply line ( 24" Dia) from Hussainabad filter pant to Kohsar water pumping station Latifabbad Hyderabad, rehabilitation of infrastructure works Orangi Town District West Karachi, rehabilitation of infrastructure works in Nazimabad and Liaqatabad in District Central Karachi, improvement/rehabilitation of different roads, water supply, sewerage, parks and playground in Landhi Town, Zaman Town, Korangi Town, district Karachi, infrastructure development in Tehsil Yazman district Bahawlpur, and installation of pressure pumps/tube-wells in district Bannu.

Related Topics

Karachi Bannu South Waziristan Water Road Hyderabad Gujrat Toba Tek Singh Shangla Kharian Dinga Gojra Lala Musa Yazman Korangi Landhi Orangi From Government Top Million Housing

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

5 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

12 minutes ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

13 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

17 minutes ago
 Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was ..

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was from last seven years

39 minutes ago
 KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.