Govt earmarks Rs 440.208m for six uplift schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 440.208 million in the current budget for six uplift schemes in Multan

Official sources on Thursday said six uplift schemes of the Buildings Department were selected in the recent budget including construction of a Child Protection Institute and Rs 5 million has been allocated for the project.

Rs 100 million has been allocated for establishment of regional campuses of the Management and Professional Development Department, and BS Block in Government Emerson College would be carried out with Rs 21 million.

Similarly, Rs 234.208 million has been allocated for renovation of Nishtar Hospital's emergency ward, establishment of 60-bed mother and child hospital at Ghalla Godam with Rs 30 million while Rs 50 million has been earmarked for construction of PPSC regional office in Multan.