UrduPoint.com

Govt Earmarks Rs 73 Bln For Power Sector: Miftah

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Govt earmarks Rs 73 bln for power sector: Miftah

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Friday said that keeping in view importance of energy for development of the country, the government has earmarked Rs 73 billion for power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Friday said that keeping in view importance of energy for development of the country, the government has earmarked Rs 73 billion for power sector.

Presenting budget speech for fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly, the minister said bringing improvement in electricity generation, transmission and distribution was government's top priority.

He said out of total allocation, a sum of Rs 12 billion would be spent for early completion of Mohmand dam. The project would benefit both the agriculture sector and the farmers.

The minister said that Pakistan was facing acute energy shortage. The thermal energy has become expensive due to sky rocketing prices of imported fuel. Promotion of renewable energy was a possible way forward to cope with such situation, he added.

He said it was proposed to exempt sale tax on import of solar panels and local supply. Moreover, through banks, easy loans would be provided to consumers using less than 200 units for purchasing solar panels, he said.

Miftah said it would not only promote environment friendly energy in the country but also help reduce import of expensive oil and gas.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Shortage Electricity Import Budget Agriculture Oil Dam Sale Gas Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees ..

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees' salaries

12 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay ..

Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay of Rs9502b for year 2022-23

18 minutes ago
 SAARC Chamber terms federal budget as balanced, ex ..

SAARC Chamber terms federal budget as balanced, export oriented

2 minutes ago
 Rs 180m allocated for President's Cyber Efficient ..

Rs 180m allocated for President's Cyber Efficient Parliament Initiative

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Sports inaugurates 3-day Sibi Division Y ..

Secretary Sports inaugurates 3-day Sibi Division Youth Festival in Ziarat

2 minutes ago
 UK delegation from Department of Health and Social ..

UK delegation from Department of Health and Social Care paid visits at UVAS Ravi ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.