Govt Earmarks Rs 80,000mln For 9 New Schemes Under PM's Initiatives

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government had earmarked Rs 80,000 million for nine new schemes under Prime Minister (PM) Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) initiatives for the financial year 2023-24.

As per the budgetary documents, the nine new schemes under PM's Initiatives would be completed with a total cost of Rs189,378 million.

For the new fiscal year, the government allocated Rs10,000 million for PM's Youth Programme, Rs 5,000 million for PM's Youth Skills Development, Rs 5,000 for Pakistan education Fund and Rs 5000 million for PM's Initiatives Support for Information Technology (IT) Start-ups and Venture Capital.

Similarly, the government specified Rs 10,000 million for the PM's Laptop Scheme, Rs 3,000 million for the PM's National Programme for Solarization of Agriculture Tubewells in Pakistan, Rs 5,000 million each for PM's Initiative for sports, PM's Initiative for Green Revolution 2.0 and PM's Initiative for Women Empowerment.

