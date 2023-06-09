Govt earmarks Rs9.01 bln for Cabinet Division in PSDP 2023-24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has earmarked Rs9.01 billion for the Cabinet Division in the public sector development programme (PSDP) 2023-24.

According to a budgetary document released on Friday, there are two ongoing schemes and two new schemes launched by the Cabinet Division. Out of the total, four schemes were underway in this regard.

Under the ongoing schemes, the government allocated Rs43 million for strengthening and modernizing the national archives of the country while Rs22 million for facilitation of tourism in Islamabad- marketing & its promotion.

The government earmarked a total sum of Rs65 million for two ongoing schemes of the Cabinet Division.

Under the new schemes, the government earmarked Rs90,000 million for sustainable development goals and achievement programme (SAP) and Rs 55 million for infrastructure development of Islamabad technopolis.

The government allocated a total sum of Rs90,055 million for the two new schemes of the Cabinet Division.