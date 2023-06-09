UrduPoint.com

Govt Earmarks Rs9.01 Bln For Cabinet Division In PSDP 2023-24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Govt earmarks Rs9.01 bln for Cabinet Division in PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has earmarked Rs9.01 billion for the Cabinet Division in the public sector development programme (PSDP) 2023-24.

According to a budgetary document released on Friday, there are two ongoing schemes and two new schemes launched by the Cabinet Division. Out of the total, four schemes were underway in this regard.

Under the ongoing schemes, the government allocated Rs43 million for strengthening and modernizing the national archives of the country while Rs22 million for facilitation of tourism in Islamabad- marketing & its promotion.

The government earmarked a total sum of Rs65 million for two ongoing schemes of the Cabinet Division.

Under the new schemes, the government earmarked Rs90,000 million for sustainable development goals and achievement programme (SAP) and Rs 55 million for infrastructure development of Islamabad technopolis.

The government allocated a total sum of Rs90,055 million for the two new schemes of the Cabinet Division.

Related Topics

Islamabad Government Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

4 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

11 minutes ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

12 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

16 minutes ago
 Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was ..

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was from last seven years

39 minutes ago
 KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.