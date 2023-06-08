UrduPoint.com

Govt Economic Team Meets PM; Presents Economic Survey 2022-23 Report

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Govt economic team meets PM; presents Economic Survey 2022-23 report

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The government's economic team headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and presented him a copy of the report on the Economic Survey 2022-23.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of the economic team for the stability and development of the national economy.

He said that the services of economic team to the country's economy were laudable, despite the economic challenges inherited from the previous government and the unprecedented floods.

The prime minister told the meeting that the government would hugely invest in agriculture and information technology sectors in the upcoming budget 2023-24.

He said the farmers would be provided with high-quality seeds and automatic agriculture machinery.

Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed the authorities concerned to expand the facility of interest-free loans for small farmers.

Besides, he said the government would also award the farmers achieving high per acre yield.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, State Minister Dr Ayesha Pasha, special assistants to PM Tariq Bajwa and Tariq Pasha, as well as senior officers of the finance ministry, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Budget Ishaq Dar Agriculture From Government

Recent Stories

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented tomorrow

41 seconds ago
 Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM fo ..

Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM for year 2022-23

19 minutes ago
 PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

51 minutes ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

2 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

2 hours ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.