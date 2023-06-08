Govt economic team meets PM; presents Economic Survey 2022-23 report

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The government's economic team headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and presented him a copy of the report on the Economic Survey 2022-23.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of the economic team for the stability and development of the national economy.

He said that the services of economic team to the country's economy were laudable, despite the economic challenges inherited from the previous government and the unprecedented floods.

The prime minister told the meeting that the government would hugely invest in agriculture and information technology sectors in the upcoming budget 2023-24.

He said the farmers would be provided with high-quality seeds and automatic agriculture machinery.

Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed the authorities concerned to expand the facility of interest-free loans for small farmers.

Besides, he said the government would also award the farmers achieving high per acre yield.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, State Minister Dr Ayesha Pasha, special assistants to PM Tariq Bajwa and Tariq Pasha, as well as senior officers of the finance ministry, attended the meeting.