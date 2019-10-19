UrduPoint.com
Govt Economic Team Succeeds In Reviving National Economy Within A Year: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:39 PM

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said government economic team has succeeded in reviving the national economy within a year.In a twee PM said " it is a great achievement of our economic team to turn around the economy within a year"

He further said exports have surged by 5.9 percent and imports have declined by 18.5 percent.He stated " Direct foreign investment has registered increase by 111.5 percent.He went on to say " current account deficit has lowered while foreign investment went up.

The remittances from overseas Pakistanis are on rise.

