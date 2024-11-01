Govt Effective Policies Decreases Inflation Rate: Ali Malik
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik Friday said that the inflation rate was decreasing every month due to effective measures of the government
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik Friday said that the inflation rate was decreasing every month due to effective measures of the government.
Responding to Senator Zeeshan Khanzada's question about the impact of decreasing inflation, Ali informed the Senate that the inflation rate which declined to 9.6 per cent in August 2024 had reached 6.9 per cent in September 2024 as compared to 31.4 per cent in September 2023.
The monthly inflation Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the lowest in 44 months, he said and added that CPI during July-September FY 2025, stood at 9.2 per cent against 29 per cent last year.
Ali Malik said that the decline in CPI indicates that the pace of inflation had decreased over 4 times compared to the same month last year.
He said that prices of major food items and essential goods had also decreased as prices of Wheat flour came down over 35 per cent, Petrol by 23.
5 per cent, Hi-speed diesel by 22.5 per cent, Chilies powder by 20 per cent, electricity charges decreased by 13.5 per cent, sugar 12.7 and cooking oil prices slashed by 10.3 per cent as compared to the previous year.
Meanwhile giving reply to another Senator's question, Ali said that Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited(ZTBL) is a public limited company governed by an independent Board of Directors constituted by the Federal Government.
The Bank's recruitment and selection policy duly approved by the Board of Directors does not include any regional, provincial, disabled,non-muslim, female or deceased quota and all appointments in ZTBL were made purely on merit through open competition against advertised positions on a need basis, he added.
Recent Stories
KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure
27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing ..
ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging tra ..
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points
ADB approves 85 mln USD loan to Nepal
Thailand's business sentiment rises in October
SECP alerts public to surge in number of fraudulent trading platforms
Global stocks diverge, oil prices gain on geopolitical fears
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing issues: Dr Suleri2 minutes ago
-
Delegation to visit US for Dr. Aafia's release: IHC told25 minutes ago
-
Shift public hospitals to solar energy on the cards: health minister25 minutes ago
-
MDA launches cleanup operation25 minutes ago
-
AIOU inaugurates first "Literary Society"26 minutes ago
-
Regional Ombudsman directs opening of closes dispensary35 minutes ago
-
Dry weather predicted for Lahore, most districts of Punjab35 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Basic Health Unit,polio transit and fix point of Skrand35 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates newly-elected PBA chairman36 minutes ago
-
Conference on 'Transforming Public Safety' held at PSCA45 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police rescues stranded tourists amid harsh snowfall45 minutes ago
-
'Green Tractor Scheme' balloting results announced46 minutes ago