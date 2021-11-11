ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at international level and Prime Minister Imran Khan is the ambassador of Kashmiris.

They were addressing a seminar titled "The Concept of Peace and Freedom in the Light of Kashmir's Culture and Ideology" here at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) jointly organised by the Centre for Peace and Social Studies and RIPAH University .

The speakers included Federal Minister for food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman Kashmir Committee Sheharyar Afridi, Convener Kashmir Committee for Culture Member National Assembly Noureen Farooq Ibrahim, Vice Chancellor RIPAH University Dr. Muhammad Anis, Director Indian Study Center Dr. Brigadier (R) Saif Malik, Director Kashmir Institute of Public Relations Altaf Wani were of the views that the cultural heritage of Kashmiris was being systematically destroyed, the demographic proportion was being altered to destroy the identity of Kashmiris.

They said that even before the creation of Pakistan the Kashmiris had announced to join a Islamic country, work is being done to introduce Kashmiri civilization and culture in the world.

They said university students were the ambassadors of Kashmiris and they should present Kashmir case in full spirit on all social media forums.

They said to introduce Kashmir's history, identity and culture workshops should be organised in the educational institutions.

"India is working systematically to destroy Kashmiri culture and industry. Attempts are being made to resettle non-Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) so that Muslims can leave the region," the speakers said.

The founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as the lifeline of Pakistan and had clearly stated that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir, they added.

They said "India had tried its best but Kashmiris are not ready to give up their culture and identity. Only Kashmiris have the right to decide their future.

On this occasion, the Center for Peace and Social Studies announced to organize Kashmir Cultural Festival and Film Festival through which not only Kashmiri culture rather industry would be promoted but also human rights violations and human tragedies of Kashmiris to be highlighted along with the documentaries.