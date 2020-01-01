UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Effectively Highlighted Kashmir Issue: Senate Committee Informed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:37 PM

Govt effectively highlighted Kashmir issue: Senate committee informed

Senate Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan was informed on Wednesday that due to effective diplomacy, the government had successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue at all the international forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan was informed on Wednesday that due to effective diplomacy, the government had successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue at all the international forums.

The committee was chaired by Senator Prof.

Sajid Mir, an official of the Foreign Office during briefing to the committee said that India had violated the ceasefire agreement on various occasions and killed about 50 people along the Line of Control (LoC).

He said that United Nations had been apprised about the violations.

He said that peace in the region was put at stake due to aggressive attitude of India. He said that letters had been written to Secretary General of United Nations and to different international forums. He said that Indian army was targeting the innocent people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Related Topics

India Senate Foreign Office Army United Nations Jammu Gilgit Baltistan All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

 Sindh CM writes letter to PM for provision of fu ..

13 minutes ago

Maheen Ghani parts ways with Shahbaz Taseer

38 minutes ago

UAE Nation Brand hits 10.6 million votes from 185 ..

40 minutes ago

Sri Lanka names Mathews in T20 squad to tour India ..

2 minutes ago

Nine dead after Indonesian capital hit by New Year ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister to inaugurate mining lease process ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.