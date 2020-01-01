Govt effectively highlighted Kashmir issue: Senate committee informed

Senate Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan was informed on Wednesday that due to effective diplomacy, the government had successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue at all the international forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Senate Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan was informed on Wednesday that due to effective diplomacy, the government had successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue at all the international forums.

The committee was chaired by Senator Prof.

Sajid Mir, an official of the Foreign Office during briefing to the committee said that India had violated the ceasefire agreement on various occasions and killed about 50 people along the Line of Control (LoC).

He said that United Nations had been apprised about the violations.

He said that peace in the region was put at stake due to aggressive attitude of India. He said that letters had been written to Secretary General of United Nations and to different international forums. He said that Indian army was targeting the innocent people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.