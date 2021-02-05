UrduPoint.com
Govt Effectively Highlighting Kashmir Issue At International Forum, Says Dr Akhtar Malik

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Govt effectively highlighting Kashmir issue at international forum, says Dr Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The seminar and biggest rally of South Punjab organized by district government was taken out in connection with Kashmir Solidarity day.

The rally led by Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, DC Aamer Khattak and member Punjab Kashmir committee Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi was taken out.

Punjab CM's Coordinator Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, MPAs Saleem Labar, Sabeen Gul, PTI district president Khalid Javed Warraich were also present.

Government officials, lawyers, Ulema, women, kids and civil society members participated into the rally. The citizens have carried the banners inscribed slogans of "Kashmir will become part of Pakistan and Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Akhtar Malik said that the agenda of  Sub-Continent divide is incomplete without freedom of Kashmir.

He said that the incumbent government have highlighted the Kashmir issue at international Forum.

He paid rich tribute to Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi over exposing fascist Modi on Kashmir issue.

DC Aamer Khattak said that the Kashmiris were writing the history of their freedom through blood.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the majority of Kashmiris was being turned into minority in the valley.

Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said that the Indian army could not snatch the right of freedom from Kashmiris through power.

MPA Saleem Labar said that the Kashmiris will get freedom soon.

The rally started from Raza Hall and concluded at Katchery chowk.

Earlier, seminar was held at Raza Hall on Kashmir Solidarity day in which speakers paid rich tribute to those rendered sacrifices for Kashmir freedom.

They strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K.

