Govt effectively pleading Kashmir issue: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Forests Sibtain Khan has said that the government was effectively pleading case of oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been highlighting Kashmir issue on all available forums.

He said that Indian forces had been committing brutalities and human rights violations on innocent civilians. However, the minister said that people of the occupied Kashmir were determined to get just right to self-determination.

He said non implementation on United Nations resolutions in the occupied valley was showing stubbornness of the Indian regime.

The minister urged the international community to play role for giving the Kashmiri peopletheir right to self-determination.