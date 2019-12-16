Govt effectively raised Kashmir issue across world: Uzma Riaz Khan

Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Peoples Party Uzma Riaz Khan Monday said that present government had raised Kashmir issue effectively across the world

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, she said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and the whole nation was standing with Kashmiris in their freedom struggle.

She said that it was first time that Kashmir issue had been highlighted parliaments of the world and international community had recognized this issue as disputed.

MNA Shahzain Bugti said that United Nations should put pressure on India to left the curfew from the valley as people of Kashmir were facing locked down for the last five months.

He said that Kashmiris were fighting for their right to self-determination and international organization should support Kashmiri people in this movement.