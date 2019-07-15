Govt efforts to eradicate corruption lauded

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said the government is taking serious steps to eradicate corruption.Corruption in every form is damaging for the country but the most damaging is its presence in legislature and officials, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that corruption in the nobility adds to poverty make country dependent on IMF and other institutions for survival.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that government is taking steps against political elite involved in corrupt practices but it has not taken significant steps to discourage corruption in different departments.

Discretionary powers are also linked to bribery which must be reduced to help masses and encourage local and foreign investment, he said, adding that the strike by traders is part of the protest against discretionary powers.The former minister noted that using fear as a tool to discourage corruption and non-compliance will not pay dividends therefore more should be done including allaying reservations of the trading community.