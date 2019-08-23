UrduPoint.com
Govt Efforts To Reduce Deficit Succeeding: PBIF

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:15 PM

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said efforts of the government to reduce current account deficit are succeeding

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said efforts of the government to reduce current account deficit are succeeding.The government decisions have been pushing economy towards stability but reducing exports are not enough as increasing exports can ensure sustained stability, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that current account deficit is going down after a long time which is also good for forex reserves which have remained under pressure for a long time.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the government is trying to contain deficit by discouraging imports and increasing discount rates which is a temporary solution.The deficit reduced by 73 percent to $579 million in July which was $2.13 billion during the corresponding period which will improve the confidence level of the business .

