Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali, said on Wednesday that Pakistan is witnessing economic stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his dedicated team.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the country has embarked on the path of development, and the government is committed to providing relief to the people.

Ikhtiar Wali termed the successful organization of the Overseas Convention as a reflection of growing trust in the government, both at home and abroad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has truly recognized the sacrifices and contributions of overseas Pakistanis, who continue to play a vital role in Pakistan’s economic uplift through their remittances and services, he added.

He said the PM’s welfare package for overseas Pakistanis had sparked widespread jubilation across the globe, with expatriate communities hailing it as a historic and transformative step. The Prime Minister’s initiative was not only an expression of appreciation but also a strategic move to engage overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan’s development journey, he added.