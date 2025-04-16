Govt. Embarks On Development Path: Ikhtiar Wali
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 11:28 PM
Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali, said on Wednesday that Pakistan is witnessing economic stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his dedicated team
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali, said on Wednesday that Pakistan is witnessing economic stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his dedicated team.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the country has embarked on the path of development, and the government is committed to providing relief to the people.
Ikhtiar Wali termed the successful organization of the Overseas Convention as a reflection of growing trust in the government, both at home and abroad.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has truly recognized the sacrifices and contributions of overseas Pakistanis, who continue to play a vital role in Pakistan’s economic uplift through their remittances and services, he added.
He said the PM’s welfare package for overseas Pakistanis had sparked widespread jubilation across the globe, with expatriate communities hailing it as a historic and transformative step. The Prime Minister’s initiative was not only an expression of appreciation but also a strategic move to engage overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan’s development journey, he added.
Recent Stories
Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction, but strong downside risks pe ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President, COO of Crypto.com
Govt schools transformed into quality educational institutions; says Raja Hanif
Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali
Fawad Ali reflects on debut, Journey from Talent Hunt to PSL
Balochistan welcomes N-25 dual carriageway Project: Shahid Rind
Minister of State Khail Das Kohistani criticizes elements obstruct national prog ..
Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..
Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; PMD warns of unstable weather
Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commi ..
PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy
Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Qu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt schools transformed into quality educational institutions; says Raja Hanif4 minutes ago
-
Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan welcomes N-25 dual carriageway Project: Shahid Rind4 minutes ago
-
Minister of State Khail Das Kohistani criticizes elements obstruct national progress, stability4 minutes ago
-
Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieut ..24 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy23 minutes ago
-
Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Quayes23 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for April 18 public meeting23 minutes ago
-
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to lead high-level business del ..23 minutes ago
-
AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass project27 minutes ago
-
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking34 minutes ago