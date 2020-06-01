Govt emphasizing on health sector in coming budget: Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid Monday said government decided to focus on health sector in the upcoming budget as Prime Minister is highly concerned with the health care facilities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid Monday said government decided to focus on health sector in the upcoming budget as Prime Minister is highly concerned with the health care facilities in the country.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said COVID-19 has emerged as a global challenge and it is not a political issue, adding, all the opposition parties must cooperate with the government to counter the challenge of COVID-19.

The general public should cooperate with the government instead of violating SOPs, she advised.

Replying another question, she urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and everyone must strictly observe social distancing.

In Islamabad face mask made mandatory as government wishes to not only fight the coronavirus, but also to save people from hunger.

She said the number of COVID-19 cases are raising with each passing day and if the situation remains the same, the government would have to impose a strict lockdown.