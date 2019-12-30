Govt emphasizing to strengthen national economy: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Basra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Basra on Monday said the government had started a number of projects for the prosperity of the country under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking bold steps for the betterment of common man and the country he said, from the day first the government was taking all necessary steps to resolve the national issues and to provide basic needs to masses.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had promised the nation to strengthen the national exchequer, he said while talking to a private news channel.

"The govt would not leave its any promise unfulfilled, the nation has witnessed the PTI-led govt is moving in right direction despite having numerous national issues," he said.

He said PM Khan had proved his government a role model for the young generation, adding, former political leaders had left the national economy in the worst condition and they must be answerable for their wrong deeds.