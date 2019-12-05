Govt emphasizing to strengthen national institutions: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 's leader and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 's leader and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab on Thursday said the incumbent government was striving hard to strengthen the national institutions despite the challenges created by the previous government

Talking to a private news channel, she said PTI after coming into power took comprehensive measures for improving the living standards of people, adding that its policies would safe the country from possible economic default.

She said that it was unfortunate to see that the opposition could not digest the PTI government's effective initiatives put in place for the welfare of the people, adding that the opposition was busy in creating hurdles in the way of prosperity and development of the country.

"PTI government is determined to rid the country of corruption at any cost, besides steering it out of all crises, the government is striving to strengthen the democracy, parliament and other national institutions", she said.

" PTI is a peace loving party and putting its efforts to resolve the issue of appointment of new Chief Election Commission with consensus of opposition", she concluded.