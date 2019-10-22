Govt emphasizing to uplift youth: Usman Dar

UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammed Usman Dar on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was committed to uplift youth as they are the actual asset of the country and without strengthening them the country could not progress.

Talking to a private news channel he said ' Kamyab Jawan Program' was initiated to support the young people and it also linked to those effective policies of the government that would help to stabilize the national economy.

He said under the matchless leadership of Prime Minister Imran the country was moving in right direction and by passing every day it was achieving the goals besides fulfilling all the promises to the country's youth.

The special assistant said the PTI leadership would make Pakistan a welfare state on the model of "Madina State", adding, opposition's all tactics against government would be gone wasted.

He stressed all opposition parties including JUI-F under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman were afraid of government as the masses had elected the government and have much confidence over PM Imran Khan.

