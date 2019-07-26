Govt employees advised to obtain passport with real profession

The government employees have been advised to obtain passport with real profession within two months, sources said on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) The government employees have been advised to obtain passport with real profession within two months, sources said on Friday.The advised was given in the Federal cabinet meeting held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.Meanwhile, the government has also decided to remove compulsion of profession for the nationals other than the government employees.

The meeting also extended amnesty scheme for the government employees for two more months.The approval regarding removal of profession from passport was during the meeting. The meeting advised the government employees who hhold passport in concealment of profession to approach passport offices concerned along with NoC and recommendations of their respective departments to get their passport data rectified and fresh passport issued, modifying profession as government service, within the next two months.

However, the restriction of Rs5,000 fee will remain impose.

The government employees will have to mention their profession on their passports.The meeting also warned that strict action would be taken against the employees who don't fulfill the requirement. The meeting made it clear that removal of profession from passport will not be for the government employees.