Govt. employees barred from bidding, tendering of projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :District administration Orakzai has barred government employees from direct or indirect involvement in bidding and tendering of developmental projects.

A statement issued by office of Deputy Commissioner said that the government employees have been warned against direct or indirect involvement of any kind in bidding and tendering process of developmental projects.

It said that punitive action would be taken against government employees found guilty of involvement in bidding or tendering process and awarding of contracts. The statement said that the contracts being awarded to government employees would be cancelled and inquiry would be launched against them.