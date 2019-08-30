UrduPoint.com
Govt Employees, Civil Society, Traders, Students' Stage Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the employees of all the government departments, civil society, traders and people of all walks of life staged rallies and protest demonstrations against India's unending brutalities and human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir

In this connection, Director General, Press Information Department Peshawar, Tariq Mahmood Khan, General Manager, SNGPL Arbab Saqib, General Manager National Highway Authority, Mujtaba Memon, Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan, Sajjad Ali Shah, Station Director Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Zafarullah Zafar and Bureau Chief Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Ayaz Muhammad lead the rallies of officials of their respective departments and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris of IoK.

The participants were holding placards and banners with different slogans like Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan, Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan etc and stop atrocities in IoK.

After protest demonstration in front of their offices, the employees came on roads and raised slogans of Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan. Earlier, five minutes silence was also observed as mark of respect for the national anthem of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

