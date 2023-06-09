Govt employees express joy over increase in salaries

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government employees across the country lauded the government for increasing their salaries by 35 per cent.

Talking to APP on Friday after the budget speech, a security guard in a government organization Zaheer Abbas said that it had become hard for an employee to feed his family of 4 members in the salary, but now, he added that the adhoc increase in the salary would provide a substantial relief to him. He thanked the government for taking interest in the financial situation of the salaried class.

Samina Ahmad, teacher of the Federal Government school said that making budget of her family was difficult, but now the relief announced by the government would provide a reasonable comfort.

Raees Akhtar, a clerk in the Accountant General office here, said that the government took a good step by increasing the salaries as the most affected sector of the society due to inflation was salaried class. He said that increase in salaries was a big relief.

Abdul Aziz Qureshi, a pensioner said that he was happy as an increase of 17.5 per cent would be supportive as it had got difficult for pensioners to even buy things of their own need. He said that this increase would be a big relief for pensioners.